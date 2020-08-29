COD. Aug. 30, 2020: Teamwork, fair play key to achieving equality

Teamwork, fair play
key to achieving equality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Racial inequities in our society must be addressed along three fronts, just as fair play in sports requires three things: good rules, good referees and good players.
Two fronts in our effort for equality — the rules and the referees — are in the spotlight.
First, systemic racism — codified in the laws of our land to legalize slavery, disenfranchisement, redlining, unfair lending and segregation — has biased the rules with lasting and unequal effects, recently highlighted by the disparate impact of COVID-19.
Second, heavy-handed policing and judicial bias by society’s referees have resulted in skewed conviction rates and unnecessary deaths, sparking nationwide protests.
The third front — individual responsibility — also deserves attention. We each have a critical role in achieving our own outcomes, even in a perfect world with fair rules and unbiased referees. Regardless of race, our individual prospects improve if we obey the law, get the most out of school, avoid addiction, get health care, have children intentionally, eat well and exercise. As a bonus, voting empowers us to change the game.
Let’s work as a team to demand equality in our laws, hold police and judges accountable, and be good citizens as the United States continues to progress as a more just and equal society.
Patrick Moran.
Henrico.