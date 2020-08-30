COD. Aug. 31, 2020: Truck traffic indicator of economy on the move

Truck traffic indicator
of economy on the move
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have reason to frequently travel on Interstate 295 between Varina and Mechanicsville. On a recent drive, I counted more than 60 trucks moving in both directions. It was a great sight. It was an indication to me that the supply chain is healthy and products are moving from place to place. It also is an indication that the economy gradually is gaining strength. Having been in the transportation business before my retirement, I understand the great commitment this represents on the part of the companies and drivers. We all should applaud their huge, unsung contribution to our country and our families.
Bob Thompson.
Henrico.