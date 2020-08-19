COD, August 20, 2020: Videogame tactics can help defeat COVID-19

Video game tactics can help defeat COVID-19
A friend asked why much of the media do not clearly portray the importance of testing. It struck me as a valid question. The first thing that came to mind was the metaphor of war. We are fighting an enemy, the coronavirus. But this approach seemed to lack nuance. A better model might be a video game, COVID-19 Invader. To win at this game a player must figure out how to defeat the enemy. Each player is a country. There are 195 countries playing. The scoreboard for the game is available for all players to see. It shows the number of enemy troops by confirmed cases and deaths.
The first line of defense is containment. The player protects his troops from the enemy by having them wear masks, practice hygiene and keep their distance. This buys him time. But the enemy is cagey. He hides his troops as civilians that blend into the general population as if camouflaged. To detect these enemy troops requires testing. Once an enemy troop is found, his contacts must also be tested. In this way the player tracks down the enemy and clears the territory.
Players choose where to put resources. Those who are winning have chosen to upgrade their testing capacity. This is shown on the scoreboard. Weapons like vaccination are not useful in this version of the game. Remdesivir and convalescent serum function in decreasing deaths but not in fighting the enemy.
The real dynamic of winning is measured in opening economies, schools and social life. This is evident on the scoreboard. Players who put money and expertise into testing and contact tracing compete in the world market and are declared winners. Players who do not invest in testing find that the enemy mounts a massive comeback. This forces them to revert to containment.
Charles Webb.
Midlothian.