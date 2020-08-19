COD, August 21, 2020: It's time to get back to work

It’s time to get
back to work
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If there is one thing we can all agree with — from our rolling mountains to our sandy beaches, from our most rural regions to our urban centers — it’s time to get Virginia’s economy back on track. It’s time to get back to work.
We have to. If we don’t, we could find Virginia falling further and further behind as a great state to do business.
As the Virginia General Assembly meets for this special session, I encourage our legislators to focus on initiatives that the state’s collective professional economic developers strongly believe will help forge a strong path for the future.
This is a critical time. Virginia needs to craft a revised budget that creates the greatest opportunity for COVID-19 pandemic recovery, as well as long-term success.
We need to get Virginians back to work. Funding for workforce development and training programs not only will secure thousands of new jobs for unemployed Virginians, but also will quickly provide the training Virginians need to get re-employed.
We need infrastructure in place for businesses to want to locate and expand here. Currently, most of Virginia’s industrial sites are at a low level of readiness and require additional investment.
We need to connect all Virginians in an increasingly virtual environment. We must commit to funding broadband expansion.
We need to tell Virginia’s story across the globe. Even a great business climate and fully funded incentives are of limited use if we do not have the resources or the people to tell the Virginia story.
It now is more important than ever, when other states are pulling back on economic development, for Virginia to capitalize on its top rankings to help restore jobs lost and continue to grow and diversify the economy.
Jim Noel,
President,Virginia Economic Developers Association.
Virginia Beach.