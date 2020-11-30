COD, Dec. 1, 2020: VCU land grab cuts supply, drives up housing prices

VCU land grab cuts supply, drives up housing prices

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent editorial by Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso and a letter from correspondent Richard L. Rose addressed the lack of affordable housing in the Richmond area, and both focused on the unaffordable costs of the units themselves. One factor that is integral to the housing situation that I have not seen addressed is land value. The city of Richmond is a landlocked entity, and as land is needed for such things as affordable housing, the cost of available property continues to increase as supply dwindles.

One of the major reasons that land in the city is in short supply is that Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) constantly is acquiring parcels to expand. VCU has a large chunk of downtown for its medical campus, another large chunk in the Fan District for its academic campus, and individual properties here and there for miscellaneous offices. As VCU gobbles up more and more land for buildings that do not contribute to the city’s tax coffers, the surrounding neighborhoods have to bear the brunt of taxes lost by having to pay higher assessments on their own land values.