COD, Dec. 10, 2020: Oregon Hill residents need input on city plan

Oregon Hill residents need input on city plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Should Richmond residents (who live, work and pay taxes in their neighborhood) have a say in their own future land use? Not according to the appointed — not elected — members on the Richmond 300 steering committee.
It is very troubling that the input of the Oregon Hill Neighborhood Association has been disregarded. Even more shocking is that the input of our wonderful elected representative, Council member Stephanie Lynch, also was disregarded by the members of the steering committee.
Lynch and our neighborhood civic association requested an appropriate residential future land use designation for Oregon Hill, with a 35-foot building height limit that corresponded to the neighborhood’s historic streetscape and R-7 residential zoning.
I even presented a slideshow of Oregon Hill to the steering committee showing how our densely packed, moderate-income neighborhood has a unified streetscape of two-story attached homes. These homes have been a supply of affordable housing for families since the mid-19th century.
Ignoring the input of our civic association and elected representative, the steering committee instead foisted a mixed-use future land designation on Oregon Hill with building heights of 60 to 90 feet.
Since the No. 1 stated objective of Richmond 300 is to change the zoning to match the new master plan, we understandably are upset. Because we are adjacent to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), this would greenlight replacing our historic Oregon Hill homes with taller dormitories for VCU students.
Thankfully, our elected council members now have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Richmond 300 plan. We call on City Council to protect Oregon Hill and other neighborhoods that provide affordable housing for families and create the distinct character of this city. Let’s listen to those who know best the needs of our neighborhoods: the residents themselves.
Charles Pool.
Richmond.