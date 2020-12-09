COD, Dec. 10, 2020: Oregon Hill residents need input on city plan

Oregon Hill residents need input on city plan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Should Richmond residents (who live, work and pay taxes in their neighborhood) have a say in their own future land use? Not according to the appointed — not elected — members on the Richmond 300 steering committee.

It is very troubling that the input of the Oregon Hill Neighborhood Association has been disregarded. Even more shocking is that the input of our wonderful elected representative, Council member Stephanie Lynch, also was disregarded by the members of the steering committee.

Lynch and our neighborhood civic association requested an appropriate residential future land use designation for Oregon Hill, with a 35-foot building height limit that corresponded to the neighborhood’s historic streetscape and R-7 residential zoning.

I even presented a slideshow of Oregon Hill to the steering committee showing how our densely packed, moderate-income neighborhood has a unified streetscape of two-story attached homes. These homes have been a supply of affordable housing for families since the mid-19th century.