COD, Dec. 13, 2020: Don't compare statues to Auschwitz memorial

Don’t compare statues to Auschwitz memorial

Think about what you saw: I am responding to Anton Van Thoen’s letter titled “Don’t compare statues to the evil of Auschwitz.” We struggle in the United States to find the language to differentiate the meaning and intent of our wide range of memorials/monuments. Carol Schafer in her article “Hatred in Plain Sight” (October 2020, Smithsonian Magazine) used the Lincoln Memorial and the statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington D.C. as examples. Are these memorials/monuments meant to celebrate great men or do they recognize efforts to overcome the blight of slavery and segregation from American history? The Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond: Was it built to recognize Lee, considered by many at the time the monument was built to be a great man, or was it intended to glorify and celebrate the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy and to perpetuate white supremacy? The answer to those questions, I expect, mostly are in the eye of the beholder. That is unfortunate.