COD, Dec. 13, 2020: Don't compare statues to Auschwitz memorial

Don’t compare statues to Auschwitz memorial
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Think about what you saw: I am responding to Anton Van Thoen’s letter titled “Don’t compare statues to the evil of Auschwitz.” We struggle in the United States to find the language to differentiate the meaning and intent of our wide range of memorials/monuments. Carol Schafer in her article “Hatred in Plain Sight” (October 2020, Smithsonian Magazine) used the Lincoln Memorial and the statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington D.C. as examples. Are these memorials/monuments meant to celebrate great men or do they recognize efforts to overcome the blight of slavery and segregation from American history? The Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond: Was it built to recognize Lee, considered by many at the time the monument was built to be a great man, or was it intended to glorify and celebrate the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy and to perpetuate white supremacy? The answer to those questions, I expect, mostly are in the eye of the beholder. That is unfortunate.
Shaffer describes how Germany has taken a different approach by being clear in defining the intent of its memorials/monuments. An “Enrenma” l honors its subject; a Denkmal commemorates an event; a “Gedenkstatte” is a place of reflection; and places like Auschwitz are “Mahnmals,” warning signs to remember and never repeat an evil event in history. “Denkmal” and “Gedenkstatte” both contain the root “denken” — “to think.”
I deeply was moved and affected by the story of horror displayed on its walls of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. I left with a small sticker that says “Think about what you saw” that I have displayed on the dashboard of my car as a reminder to contemplate the meaning and history of what I see before acting. If we seriously think about the history surrounding Auschwitz and the Lee statue, we should not be spending our time and energy comparing these or other statues, memorials and monuments. Each has its own history. What we should be doing is seriously thinking about the lessons we can learn from these representations of history, be it our goodness or our evils. History does repeat itself. Which lessons of history will we embrace?
Grant Revell.
Mechanicsville.