COD, Dec. 15, 2020: Downriver ramp preferred by boaters

Downriver ramp preferred by boaters
Approximately 7,100 registered Chesterfield boaters annually pay more than $1 million in personal property taxes for boats that are valued at more than $27 million.
According to state law, Dominion Energy must move the coal ash at Dutch Gap, which will close that ramp. Dominion will fund $10 million for a replacement ramp. County officials did not consult with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or county boaters before deciding to move the access from Dutch Gap to Falling Creek.
It appears the county’s main objective was to use the funds to replace the Dutch Gap ramp as an opportunity to support revitalization in the Falling Creek area. The county plans to use the $10 million to fund a park at Falling Creek with a ramp. Original plans called for a small dock and kayak launching there.
So what’s wrong about the Falling Creek location?
- It is almost seven miles upriver from Dutch Gap, past Osborne Landing and less than a mile from Richmond.
- It is not centrally located for a majority of county boaters. Using the Freedom of Information Act to obtain data from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, we counted county boaters by ZIP codes. Only 22% of boaters will find Falling Creek more convenient.
- In 2019, Chesterfield police recorded 442 calls for service at Falling Creek Apartments and Alfalfa Lane. The proposed ramp would be directly behind those areas. Crime there could be a problem.
- This ramp opens directly onto the commercial area of the James River, which means increased traffic.
An Osborne Landing ramp would have a lagoon for safer launching.
The county should use the $10 million to provide a ramp for pleasure boaters and fishing enthusiasts, which could draw tourism dollars from fishing tournaments.
County officials must listen to these citizens and move the Dutch Gap replacement ramp downriver.
Phil Lohr.
Chesterfield County.
