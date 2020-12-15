COD, Dec. 15, 2020: Downriver ramp preferred by boaters

Downriver ramp preferred by boaters

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Approximately 7,100 registered Chesterfield boaters annually pay more than $1 million in personal property taxes for boats that are valued at more than $27 million.

According to state law, Dominion Energy must move the coal ash at Dutch Gap, which will close that ramp. Dominion will fund $10 million for a replacement ramp. County officials did not consult with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or county boaters before deciding to move the access from Dutch Gap to Falling Creek.

It appears the county’s main objective was to use the funds to replace the Dutch Gap ramp as an opportunity to support revitalization in the Falling Creek area. The county plans to use the $10 million to fund a park at Falling Creek with a ramp. Original plans called for a small dock and kayak launching there.

So what’s wrong about the Falling Creek location?