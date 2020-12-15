COD, Dec. 16, 2020: Older reader cheers Mark Trail updates

Older reader cheers

Mark Trail updates

I am responding to the recent Letter to the Editor in which the writer did not like the new Mark Trail comic strip. I am a male over 70 who thinks it’s great. It’s about time some of these comics were updated. I am sure it has much more appeal to the younger generations. While we are about it, let’s also update or get rid of Rex Morgan and Judge Parker. Let’s also forgive Wiley Miller and bring back Non Sequitur.