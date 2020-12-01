COD, Dec. 2, 2020: America has fallen short on pledge of liberty for all

America has fallen short on pledge of liberty for all

Marc A. Thiessen’s recent op-ed, “Human liberty: My mother’s legacy,” is a wonderful tale about courage, perseverance, commitment and doing the right thing — just the kind of story we need in these troubled times. I offer my condolences to Thiessen and pray that the memory of his wonderful mother gives him comfort.

I have to take exception with a comment near the end of the op-ed: “America’s greatness lies in the fact that it is the only country in human history built not on blood or soil but on an idea — the idea of human liberty.” That lofty goal is the hallmark of the U.S. Constitution. The problem is our country has fallen short of this goal countless times. Our laws have kept Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans from voting, obtaining quality education, purchasing homes and building wealth. Sadly, the “history” in our textbooks tells a very selective story about our past.