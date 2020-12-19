COD, Dec. 20, 2020: Other transit options are safer, healthier

Other transit options

are safer, healthier

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As it seems there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel in this COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to start thinking about how we can rebuild better. When folks finally can return to the office or go visit friends and family, they should have sustainable options that are safe and convenient.

Most of the money invested toward transportation goes to highways. It comes as no surprise that personal vehicles are the biggest source of transportation emissions in our state. Our communities were built for cars, and this has resulted in walking and biking often being difficult or unsafe. With a lack of investment in walking, biking or transit-friendly infrastructure, many people are left with few alternatives when it comes to transportation. Creating sustainable communities requires making zero-carbon modes of travel the cheapest, easiest and safest options available.

Providing more options for walking, biking, or public transit can immediately reduce emissions, while also making our communities safer and healthier. Investing in clean, carbon-free transportation is a win-win for communities and the planet.

Zachary Wilson.