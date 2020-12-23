COD, Dec. 24, 2020: Christmas wishes for all

Christmas wishes for all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s Christmas — my favorite time of the year.

It’s a time when prayers for peace waft through the air and engulf people of all nations. When the simplest gifts and handmade ornaments from our children are unwrapped and hung on the tree or placed around the house to symbolize innocence and simpler times. It is a time when hopes abound and wishes for health and happiness are freely exchanged. It is a time of great joy and a time to reflect on the year that was while looking forward to the year that will be.

Most of all, it is a time that allows us to go back to our childhoods, to remember our favorite gifts (both received and given), to remember family and friends who are no longer with us, and to give thanks for the good influences they had on us. It is also a time to do good things.

No matter how you celebrate the season, I hope you do so with great passion and that you remember in your way and based on your own beliefs, the reason for this wonderful season. I hope you have the opportunity to do something nice for someone — not for credit but because you can.