COD, Dec. 3, 2020: Kudos to election workers for safeguarding voting

Kudos to election workers for safeguarding voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Among the many things that I am grateful for is our recent electoral process. What an inspiring patriotic act to have voted and have it counted. Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (among others recently fired by President Donald Trump) said in the days after the election: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now … election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the results. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Think of all the people who made that happen.

Before Election Day: the state and local registrars and election officials who did the planning and organizing with the added pandemic challenges; the dedicated folks who, months before the election, got millions of absentee and mail-in ballots processed and mailed; and the committed staff at election centers where many of us voted in person days before the election.