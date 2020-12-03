COD, Dec. 4, 2020: December is Puppy Mill Awareness Month

December is Puppy Mill Awareness Month

You visit a woman in her living room after replying to an online ad for puppies for sale. A dozen puppies from small to mid-size breeds are in a cute basket on the floor. You don’t mind not seeing the parents as you’re told they are off being groomed and pampered. One dog in particular captures your child’s heart and you take him home after paying the kind lady for him. On the way home, the dog throws up in the car. Once home, he stands in the corner afraid of people. It’s just nerves, you say, and it disappears after an adjustment period. What didn’t go away easily were the infections. But he’s a member of your family and your child’s best friend so you pour your heart and soul into your fur baby. Despite your best efforts, he only lives three or five short but love-filled years dying of a rare genetic disease. This scenario has been played out too many times because the buyer unknowingly has bought a puppy mill dog. There are more than 10,000 puppy mills producing more than 2 million dogs in the United States each year. Puppy mills place profit over animal welfare and use tactics such as this to lure unsuspecting people into supporting them. That’s why I’m grateful to the General Assembly for passing a resolution designating this and every December as Puppy Mill Awareness Month in Virginia. Please adopt and don’t shop puppy mills.