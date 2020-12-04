COD, Dec. 5, 2020: Spread the cheer this holiday season

Spread the cheer this holiday season

When you step into Wawa or McDonald’s or any place you dare enter to purchase your morning coffee, look around. If there are police or firefighters or EMT people in line, wait until they order and then quietly tell the cashier, “Their order is on me.” Get a bunch of $10 gift cards at any fast food or coffee place you visit these days. And when you finish paying for your coffee and breakfast items, turn around and hand out one of those cards to each person in line. Now, plan some more special days this December with all your family members, even and especially those you try to avoid. Present a little Christmas to yourself and them. Love them a bit more. Make a new normal this Christmas season of 2020, for it is special if they still are here. And Merry Christmas to each of you reading this.