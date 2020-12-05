COD, Dec. 6, 2020: Dickens and the spirit of Christmas in COVID-19

Dickens and the spirit of Christmas in COVID-19

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This year, more than ever, in the time of the pandemic, we need the spirit of Christmas in our own hearts and lives.

This year, as often in years past, I began my search for the spirit of Christmas by sitting down to read “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Of course, Christmas spirits — past, present and future — are at work throughout the story, bringing Scrooge to the reclamation of his own spirit. It is a wondrous tale. But there is more to the story, I find.

The great English writer, G.K. Chesterton, saw another “spirit” at work, and that is Dickens himself as the storyteller. “The beauty and the real blessing of the story do not lie in the mechanical plot of it, the repentance of Scrooge, probable or improbable; they lie in the great furnace of real happiness that glows through Scrooge and everything around him; that great furnace, the heart of Dickens.”