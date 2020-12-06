COD, Dec. 7, 2020: Remembering relatives spared, lost during WWII

Remembering relatives spared, lost during WWII

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the Dec. 7 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the holiday season upon us, I wanted to share a story and pay tribute to our veterans and their families as we give thanks for their efforts.

My father, Edward “Seadaddy” Person, served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Dunlap, a Mahan-class destroyer that saw action in several battles during World War II. As fate would have it, the USS Dunlap was headed to Pearl Harbor the day of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The Dunlap arrived the next day and the crew saw the aftermath of the attack and patrolled the area before heading out to fight in the Pacific. The Japanese later would surrender the Bonin Islands on the ship.