COD, Dec. 7, 2020: Remembering relatives spared, lost during WWII

Remembering relatives spared, lost during WWII
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the Dec. 7 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the holiday season upon us, I wanted to share a story and pay tribute to our veterans and their families as we give thanks for their efforts.
My father, Edward “Seadaddy” Person, served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Dunlap, a Mahan-class destroyer that saw action in several battles during World War II. As fate would have it, the USS Dunlap was headed to Pearl Harbor the day of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The Dunlap arrived the next day and the crew saw the aftermath of the attack and patrolled the area before heading out to fight in the Pacific. The Japanese later would surrender the Bonin Islands on the ship.
Unfortunately, my father’s cousin, Walter G. Person, met a different fate. Walter Person was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served as the radio operator on The Slipstream, a Boeing B-17 bomber that was returning from a bombing mission in Odertal, Germany, after targeting an oil refinery that supplied the German military fuel during the war. The crew was headed back to their home base in Italy on Dec. 18, 1944. The Slipstream had survived 90 missions, but this would be the last one. German Luftwaffe fighter planes suddenly appeared and shot down the plane. Staff Sgt. Person was killed in action, and only a few of his fellow crew members were able to parachute out and survive. His name is inscribed on the wall of honor at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
I recently was given a letter my father had written back in 1945 that had been given to his cousin’s Gold Star mother, Elsie Ellis Person, expressing his condolences in losing her eldest son at the age of 23.
“A date which will live in infamy.”
— President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Mark Person.
Richmond.