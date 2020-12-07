COD, Dec. 8, 2020: Human Rights Campaign awards city top score

Human Rights Campaign awards city top score

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news that Richmond received a perfect 100 from the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index is a win for us all. The annual benchmark assesses how localities support and protect LGBTQ+ people through laws, policies and services.

The people in our community are our No. 1 priority and it’s vital everyone feels welcome, valued and safe. We’re thankful for Mayor Levar Stoney’s leadership and the commitment of many community advocates and nonprofits that continue to work to make Richmond welcoming for all.

Here’s some more good news: We know diversity and inclusivity have positive impacts on our economy. Together with community partners, Richmond Region Tourism launched the OutRVA campaign in 2014 to promote the region as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ travelers. News like the recent HRC score help strengthen those efforts. When it’s safe to welcome visitors back, we can’t wait for guests to experience and enjoy our community’s vibrant and diverse culture once again.

While there’s still work to be done, today we pridefully celebrate this important recognition.

Katherine O’Donnell,