COD, Dec. 9, 2019, Don't compare statues to evil of Auschwitz

Don’t compare statues to evil of Auschwitz
Editor, Times Dispatch:
There are many people who believe we should maintain Confederate statues. They call them historical reminders and that removing them is erasing history.
There are those who then support that idea with a comparison to Poland’s maintaining Auschwitz, where millions of Jews were put to death, as a monument to honor the lives lost, a visible monument and reminder of its history to the world.
Americans erected and placed monuments to Confederate generals and the Confederacy in town squares, government centers and courthouses. They were erected 30 to 100 years after the event. These monuments were intended to be a highly visible reminder that even defeat of the supporters of slavery could not defeat the belief that whites were superior to Blacks; a reminder to Blacks that there was widespread and popular support for their suppression and subjugation.
And there’s the difference.
Poland didn’t erect Auschwitz —the Nazis did within nine months of invading Poland as part of their Final Solution. Auschwitz wasn’t erected by Poland after the war as a monument to the defeated as were Confederate statues. Auschwitz was maintained as a symbol after the war because of the evil that took place there during the war. It was a battlefield if you will, where prisoners fought for their lives and more than 1 million died.
Many died during the Civil War on battlefields like Antietam and Gettysburg. Put monuments there. Make the battlefields a monument as we have. But please stop — stop comparing Confederate statues in prominent locations to memorials like Auschwitz.
Anton Van Thoen.
Chesterfield.