COD, Dec. 9, 2019, Don't compare statues to evil of Auschwitz

Don’t compare statues to evil of Auschwitz

Editor, Times Dispatch:

There are many people who believe we should maintain Confederate statues. They call them historical reminders and that removing them is erasing history.

There are those who then support that idea with a comparison to Poland’s maintaining Auschwitz, where millions of Jews were put to death, as a monument to honor the lives lost, a visible monument and reminder of its history to the world.

Americans erected and placed monuments to Confederate generals and the Confederacy in town squares, government centers and courthouses. They were erected 30 to 100 years after the event. These monuments were intended to be a highly visible reminder that even defeat of the supporters of slavery could not defeat the belief that whites were superior to Blacks; a reminder to Blacks that there was widespread and popular support for their suppression and subjugation.

And there’s the difference.