COD for Sunday, Aug. 1 , 2021: Boise river greenway offers miles of enjoyment

Boise river greenway

offers miles of enjoyment

I recently had a wonderful trip to Boise, Idaho. Its greenway along the Boise River stretches for many miles. The paved path provides bicyclists, walkers and joggers an excellent area for exercise and relaxation. The path has benches to sit on to relax and observe the scenery. Richmond could do the same by providing a path from the Huguenot Bridge to the Pony Pasture and perhaps farther. Riverside Drive would have to be closed except for homeowners, but this could add enjoyment for so many people. I would hope we could drum up some enthusiasm for such a project.