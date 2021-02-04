COD Letter, Feb. 5, 2021: Weight of words often can damage others

Weight of words often can damage others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a society of humans, words mean something. We are the only species on the planet that uses them. It has given us the ability to create societies and dominate other living things. Words have power and the words we use have consequences.

Our society used to value respect for others — there were rules about what was OK to say to others. Curse words were frowned upon because they showed disrespect or were offensive. People were taught manners that included keeping hurtful words to themselves. In other countries, this still is true. However, in America, somehow this focus on choosing nonhurtful words has become synonymous with political correctness.