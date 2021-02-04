COD Letter, Feb. 5, 2021: Weight of words often can damage others

Weight of words often can damage others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a society of humans, words mean something. We are the only species on the planet that uses them. It has given us the ability to create societies and dominate other living things. Words have power and the words we use have consequences.
Our society used to value respect for others — there were rules about what was OK to say to others. Curse words were frowned upon because they showed disrespect or were offensive. People were taught manners that included keeping hurtful words to themselves. In other countries, this still is true. However, in America, somehow this focus on choosing nonhurtful words has become synonymous with political correctness.
A large number of Americans have placed a higher value on saying whatever they want and rail against political correctness. As a society, we must hold people accountable. What should we do when a teenager bullies a peer until the young person commits suicide? Shouldn’t the bully be held responsible? What if a person tells someone to kill another person? Shouldn’t that person be held responsible? There are words that can be debated as to their degree of harmfulness (such as racial slurs and derogatory comments). These words offend and reflect a lack of sensitivity — but they typically don’t result in death.
Our former president’s position made his words powerful. He consistently used words to create narratives designed to manipulate others to support his agenda. In the past, presidents have motivated people to go to war, which caused soldiers’ deaths, but soldiers know the risks they take to support our country. This past president motivated people to attack our government and his words supported their actions, which resulted in the death of five citizens and put congressional members at risk of death. He must be held accountable.
Molly Brunk.
Midlothian.