COD Letter, Feb. 7, 2021: Challenge to citizens: Citywide book read

Challenge to citizens: Citywide book read

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For the fourth year in a row, David M. Bailey and I are challenging the citizens of Greater Richmond to a citywide book read during Black History Month.

This year’s book is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson. “Caste” is an Oprah’s Book Club selection, hailed by Winfrey as “required reading for all of humanity.”

When David, founder and executive director of Arrabon, and I were making our selection, he said, “I think Auntie Oprah is right. Because of my vocation and calling, I read at least one to two dozen books on race and ethnicity a year. ‘Caste’ is in a category all its own.” He added, “There is a saying, ‘I don’t know who discovered water, but it wasn’t fish.’ In ‘Caste,’ Isabel Wilkerson does an amazing job of describing the ‘water’ that has shaped our society.”

I read “Caste” after the tumultuous summer of 2020 and discovered in its pages a new way to think about racism and its effect on all Americans. I began to recommend it to friends and church members, and heard what I so often hear when the “R” word comes up: “Oh, but Dr. Somerville, I’m not a racist!”