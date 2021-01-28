COD Letter, Jan. 29, 2021: Health care costs hurt small businesses

Health care costs
hurt small businesses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I navigate keeping my business afloat through this economic crisis, every dollar matters. Enacting measures to establish a reinsurance program in Virginia — like the one the legislature is discussing this week — is essential to saving small-business owners money.
Health care has been a luxury for me this past year. As a small-business owner operating on thin margins until recently, it was something I couldn’t afford for myself and my family. Throughout this pandemic, I’ve been grateful my family now has coverage, but the cost is a considerable burden.
A reinsurance program would use federal and state funds to help Affordable Care Act insurance firms pay the costs of enrollees with the most expensive medical needs. In turn, this would stabilize costs in the individual marketplace, where many small-business owners, their workers and the self-employed purchase health insurance, particularly Black and women entrepreneurs like me.
Stabilizing premiums would allow me to put extra dollars toward my business and help us rebuild in the wake of COVID-19. I hope our elected officials see the role that small-business owners have to play in the recovery of Virginia’s economy and hear our needs on health care costs when deciding how to vote on House Bill 2332.