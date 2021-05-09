COD letter, May 10, 2021: More supportive housing needed in all communities

More supportive housing needed in all communities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On a hot day in July or during a cold February night, people who are suffering the most likely are Richmond’s homeless population. With the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in losses of jobs and housing, in addition to the risk of getting the coronavirus, the homeless population is at a greater disadvantage than ever before. A proven solution to homelessness is permanent supportive housing. Such housing shelters folks with serious mental illnesses, single adults, families and previously incarcerated individuals re-entering society. Virginia currently has permanent supportive housing that is run by nonprofit organizations in some localities. Unfortunately, such housing drastically is missing from rural communities.