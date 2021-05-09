COD letter, May 10, 2021: More supportive housing needed in all communities

More supportive housing needed in all communities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On a hot day in July or during a cold February night, people who are suffering the most likely are Richmond’s homeless population. With the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in losses of jobs and housing, in addition to the risk of getting the coronavirus, the homeless population is at a greater disadvantage than ever before. A proven solution to homelessness is permanent supportive housing. Such housing shelters folks with serious mental illnesses, single adults, families and previously incarcerated individuals re-entering society. Virginia currently has permanent supportive housing that is run by nonprofit organizations in some localities. Unfortunately, such housing drastically is missing from rural communities.
There are many possible solutions to Virginia’s lack of permanent supportive housing programs. One might be allocating more money in the state budget to create more permanent supportive housing programs across the commonwealth, focusing on rural communities and areas with large homeless populations. Another solution might be to create government mandates, and oversight for the current and future permanent supportive housing programs. This would ensure that services provided are meeting expectations. Lastly, an additional solution might be to evaluate — and potentially overhaul — the current programs to better serve the clients and their needs.
With current budgeting only covering less than half of the intended amount of single occupancy units (the goal is 5,000), these changes are needed as soon as possible. Who is going to think of these neighbors and community members if another rise in COVID-19 happens? It’s time to make these necessary changes to support and uplift this community, especially now in this difficult time.
Julianne Luck.
Richmond.