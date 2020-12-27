COD, Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Alternatives exist to large solar project

Alternatives exist

to large solar project

As a Hanover County resident and engineer working with solar energy for nearly 40 years, I support the rights of landowners to use their land as they see fit. However, large solar deployments seem to be a poor use of land resources, repeating past mistakes made with other energy sources.

Large solar facilities essentially treat a limited natural resource — available useful land — like how we have treated coal, oil, natural gas, forest and water resources for power generation in the past; basically that there is so much of it, it does not matter if we unnecessarily use it. Promises to “preserve the area’s character” and that “the benefits outweigh the tarnished view” are similar to those of coal companies before removing a mountaintop; power stations before creating ash ponds; and oil companies creating well fields and tank farms. At least these activities created long-term jobs, not jobs for six to nine months or their 25-to-35-year life.