COD, Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Alternatives exist to large solar project

Alternatives exist
to large solar project
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a Hanover County resident and engineer working with solar energy for nearly 40 years, I support the rights of landowners to use their land as they see fit. However, large solar deployments seem to be a poor use of land resources, repeating past mistakes made with other energy sources.
Large solar facilities essentially treat a limited natural resource — available useful land — like how we have treated coal, oil, natural gas, forest and water resources for power generation in the past; basically that there is so much of it, it does not matter if we unnecessarily use it. Promises to “preserve the area’s character” and that “the benefits outweigh the tarnished view” are similar to those of coal companies before removing a mountaintop; power stations before creating ash ponds; and oil companies creating well fields and tank farms. At least these activities created long-term jobs, not jobs for six to nine months or their 25-to-35-year life.
Large solar facilities do not use the characteristics of solar that make it unique and valuable. Solar is highly modular and can be installed at any size and clear location where power is needed: a roof, a parking lot or an open area. This allows land already in use to serve multiple purposes, reduces distribution losses and increases reliability.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that more than 86 billion square feet of suitable roof area is available in the nation. Virginia has enough roof area to generate 25% to 35% of its electricity, not counting already cleared land near buildings. Given this potential, regulators, developers and energy companies should consider and promote on-site alternatives before approving large solar installations or risk repeating our past mistakes in how we use our natural resources.
Timothy Bernadowski.
Ashland.