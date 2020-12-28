COD, Letter to Editor: Dec. 29, 2020

Educators try to meet needs of special pupils

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent article — “Report: State failing students with disabilities”— got my attention for several reasons: My wife was a special education teacher; as a former school principal, I worked directly with many students, parents, teachers and committees in special education; and we have friends and acquaintances whose children are disabled. It is very discouraging to read about ineffective Individualized Educational Plans (IEPs), pupils’ needs not being met and achievement disparities between Black and white disabled students. Every child’s education should be a priority.

But what about the flip side of this negative portrayal of specialized services and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission? Thousands of Virginia special education teachers are committed to student success, despite the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions; an equal number of teachers are collaborating frequently with their special education counterparts to implement plans for the children they share; and the timely, ongoing communications between school and home, beyond the required IEPs, encourage parents — as critical partners — to take ownership and responsibility for their children’s instructional plans.