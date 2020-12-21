COD, Letter to the Editor: Dec. 22, 2020

Transplants, donations of organs saves lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am both a liver transplant recipient and a United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) ambassador. UNOS runs the nation’s organ transplant system — matching lifesaving organs from donors to recipients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I choose to represent UNOS as a community volunteer because I share its commitment to save as many lives as possible through organ sharing.

Each day, lives are being saved in our community through organ donation and transplantation, lives like mine. My connection to transplantation is that I am a liver transplant recipient. After years of declining health due to viral liver disease, in 2014 my surgery not only saved my life but restored me to vibrant good health. At age 69, I feel fine and do pretty much anything I want, including volunteering at UNOS along with two other nonprofit agencies that provide vital services for people who need them. This would not be possible without my transplant.