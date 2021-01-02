COD, Letter to the Editor, Jan. 3, 2021: Conditions much worse if virus had hit in 2000

Conditions much worse

if virus had hit in 2000

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There is nothing much to be grateful for concerning the arrival of COVID-19. But the timeliness of its arrival does engender thankfulness.

If the virus had invaded us 20 years ago, the devastation would have been far worse.

Imagine the isolation without Zoom and FaceTime.

Consider the inability of millions of workers for whom telecommuting would not have been possible.

Ponder education disruption for countless students who would have been left behind because restrictions on meeting in person was prohibited.

So, yes, I am grateful that 2020 was the year the virus descended on us — and not 2000.

Kakki Aydlotte.