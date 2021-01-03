COD, Letter to the Editor: Jan. 4, 2020

Who in your life

needs a special hug?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On April 4, 2010, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published an op-ed I wrote titled “What we’ve learned from Sam.”

Our son, Sam, now age 41, was born with Down syndrome. He now lives near Lynchburg. He came home to visit us for a few days for Christmas. We celebrated Christmas Eve with our immediate family; and upon their arrival I asked Sam’s brother, sister, nieces and nephew not to hug Sam because he is vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Christmas morning I could tell Sam was annoyed with me about something. I asked him what was troubling him. He replied: “You would not let my family hug me.” I asked, “Did you want to be hugged?” “Yes”, he said. Another lesson learned from Sam — in 2020, especially for 2020. Someone you know wants a hug. Someone you know needs a hug. I guess we all do.

Thomas G. Haskins.