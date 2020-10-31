COD, Nov. 1, 2020: Aviation industry must rectify diversity issues

Aviation industry must rectify diversity issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The aviation industry has a racial problem, and it’s well beyond time we address it. Only 3% of pilots are Black and 5% are Hispanic. Jet noise aside, it is the silence of the industry that is deafening. We need the aviation industry to recover, and diversifying its workforce is as essential for economic prosperity as it is for justice.

Minorities can’t compete when a commercial pilot’s license can cost $30,000, and only 16 of 65 Virginia airports are located in counties with African American populations greater than 25%.

We must address these inequalities through public education. Virginia can serve as a model to the nation to solve problems that have plagued aviation.

In Newport News, Denbigh High School’s Aviation Academy students are building a working airplane. In 2018, thanks to a grant, Denbigh was the site of discovery for English as a second language students from a nearby school. These students can develop unique skills no matter their income or background.