COD, Nov. 10, 2020: Work together to restore trust in electoral system

Work together to restore

trust in electoral system

As a veteran of many elections, I offer the following thoughts, especially to our young first-time voters: A healthy two-party system allows that opposing factions don’t always get their way. Believe in and uphold the virtues of our electoral system. It is built on the rock-solid foundation of our nation’s principles. Win or lose, it is important that both parties have trust in the system. Work together to gain, or restore, such trust. Keep in mind that our democratic republic was crafted for government by our citizens. Democracy discourages monopoly. Be gracious in winning and honorable in defeat. Believe in yourself. Disappointment can be a great motivator. Use your freedom of expression to persuade others to your point of view. Victory is not a “wait until next year” strategy. Preparing for the next win begins now — for both sides.