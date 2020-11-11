COD, Nov. 12, 2020: Election dashboard might aid vote transparency

Election dashboard might
aid vote transparency
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are various online “dashboards” from the Virginia Department of Health (vdh.virginia.gov) and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (vhha.com) that help the public in its understanding of COVID-19 by posting data regarding testing, positive cases, hospital admissions, etc. and discharges to resource availability (intensive care unit beds, ventilators and supplies, etc.).
The Virginia Department of Elections envisions an electoral process that is trustworthy and accountable at all levels, according to its website, yet the following challenges remain. For example, a Richmond Times-Dispatch story by Michael Martz noted that Henrico County election officials discovered a cache of early votes in Virginia’s 7th District that had not been reported early Wednesday, the day after the election, because they were among roughly 15,000 votes on a mislabeled computer memory stick that inadvertently were not included in the county’s initial absentee totals. Other discrepancies also were noted.
Perhaps a dashboard by locality per election updated daily showing the following might aid in attaining that objective:
- Total registered voters, plus change from prior day (maintained throughout the year);
- Total early votes cast to include those counted (both daily and cumulative) along with any uncounted votes;
- Total absentee ballots requested, mailed, received back by registrar both counted and uncounted (both daily and cumulative). Rejected ballots also should be disclosed.
Such transparency greatly would help in providing confidence in the electoral process by keeping the public informed while also serving as a check and audit of our election officials. It also would add context to the number of precincts that have been labeled as complete on Election Day.
R. Dwight Payne.
North Chesterfield.