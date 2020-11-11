COD, Nov. 12, 2020: Election dashboard might aid vote transparency

Election dashboard might

aid vote transparency

There are various online “dashboards” from the Virginia Department of Health (vdh.virginia.gov) and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (vhha.com) that help the public in its understanding of COVID-19 by posting data regarding testing, positive cases, hospital admissions, etc. and discharges to resource availability (intensive care unit beds, ventilators and supplies, etc.).

The Virginia Department of Elections envisions an electoral process that is trustworthy and accountable at all levels, according to its website, yet the following challenges remain. For example, a Richmond Times-Dispatch story by Michael Martz noted that Henrico County election officials discovered a cache of early votes in Virginia’s 7th District that had not been reported early Wednesday, the day after the election, because they were among roughly 15,000 votes on a mislabeled computer memory stick that inadvertently were not included in the county’s initial absentee totals. Other discrepancies also were noted.