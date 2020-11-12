COD, Nov. 13, 2020: Despite flaws, ACA best health care option devised

Despite flaws, ACA best health option for many

Back in 2009 when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) first was being debated, it soon was dubbed “Obamacare” by those who opposed it. I couldn’t help but wonder whether having one’s name attached to such an act eventually would be an honor or a curse. Now that it seems that the ACA will survive all attempts to repeal it, the answer seems obvious. I am sure the Affordable Care Act is not without flaws. But imperfect as it might be, it remains the best solution an imperfect nation has been able to devise.