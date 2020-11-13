COD, Nov. 14, 2020: Enrollment period open for affordable health care

Enrollment period open for affordable health care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While many of us have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on our daily lives, I encourage everyone to remember there is only a short window of time to enroll in the federal health insurance marketplace for 2021 coverage. Open enrollment for the marketplace ends on Dec. 15.

Despite many legal challenges, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) remains the law of the land, and it still provides health insurance coverage to more than 20 million Americans. More than 265,000 Virginians have marketplace coverage this year. All ACA plans cover pre-existing conditions and offer free preventive health services. About 84% of Virginia enrollees qualify for financial help with their premiums, resulting in average individual premiums less than $100 per month.

To enroll for 2021, both current enrollees and new applicants should check out new plan options and prices at: www.healthcare.gov or by calling the marketplace at 1-800-318-2596.