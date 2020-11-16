COD, Nov. 17, 2020: Patriotism shows through selfless service to others

Patriotism shows through selfless service to others

We are in another difficult period in our country’s history, where arguments, accusations and division too often characterize communications within families, and among friends and neighbors. Threats to the essence of the core beliefs framed by our Declaration of Independence and Constitution flood our daily lives in the acrimony and hate that spews forth from social media and so much of our daily news. We too often seem lost and blind to a path forward.

I find that path forward in the actions of those among us who are devoting their lives to leading through service. They are our true patriots: the election workers, who tirelessly and under tremendous pressure are verifying and counting votes cast in our recent election; health care workers, who are devoting their lives (and sometimes giving their lives) to care for the ill; first responders and volunteer military members, whose sense of duty puts public service first; and teachers, who are trying so hard to educate our children in the face of daunting challenges. Their actions remind us to come together to embrace hope, not acrimony; patience, not misplaced passion and anger; and love for our neighbors, not hate. These patriots are the embodiment of the amazing grace that will lead us on the path forward that can bring us together as a nation. Can we afford not to embrace their grace-filled example and follow path their forward?