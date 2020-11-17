COD, Nov. 18, 2020: Give educators, staff their due recognition

Give educators, staff their due recognition

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

American Education Week, Nov. 16-20, gives us an opportunity to honor the many contributions that educators make in our communities. During the pandemic, issues of resilience as well as social and emotional learning have taken center stage as educators attend to the holistic health and wellness of their communities.

Indeed, education is about much more than schooling.

Many of our nation’s Founding Fathers believed that the fledgling republic could be strengthened and sustained by making education available to all. Our modern system of elementary schools, high schools and institutions of postsecondary education was born of that vision for public education.

Still, it has evolved in many ways, most notably in what we teach and who has access to that education. Public schools are the best tool we have to correct centuries of inequity and to continue to work toward the ideal of universal, high-quality education.

We accept that education is more than schooling; it is a social process. As John Dewey noted, it is “a process of living and not a preparation for future living.” Today, we teach far more than reading, writing and arithmetic.