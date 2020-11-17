COD, Nov. 18, 2020: Give educators, staff their due recognition

Give educators, staff their due recognition
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
American Education Week, Nov. 16-20, gives us an opportunity to honor the many contributions that educators make in our communities. During the pandemic, issues of resilience as well as social and emotional learning have taken center stage as educators attend to the holistic health and wellness of their communities.
Indeed, education is about much more than schooling.
Many of our nation’s Founding Fathers believed that the fledgling republic could be strengthened and sustained by making education available to all. Our modern system of elementary schools, high schools and institutions of postsecondary education was born of that vision for public education.
Still, it has evolved in many ways, most notably in what we teach and who has access to that education. Public schools are the best tool we have to correct centuries of inequity and to continue to work toward the ideal of universal, high-quality education.
We accept that education is more than schooling; it is a social process. As John Dewey noted, it is “a process of living and not a preparation for future living.” Today, we teach far more than reading, writing and arithmetic.
In 2018, the Virginia Department of Education unveiled the Profile of a Virginia Graduate to articulate a more contemporary view of the role of education. We see in this profile the importance of academic preparation and career development as well as an emphasis on the democratic principles of inclusion and citizenship.
During Education Week at the College of William & Mary, we recognize and celebrate the work of teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, career and workforce educators, professors and all staff members who support that work.
I encourage you to reflect on how an education professional made a difference in your life and to take a moment to express your gratitude to them. These professionals deserve our respect and gratitude, especially now.
Robert C. Knoeppel,
Dean, William & Mary School of Education.Williamsburg.