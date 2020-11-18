COD, Nov. 19, 2020: Recovery support a must before legalizing pot use

Recovery support a must before legalizing pot use
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the General Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring signaling support for adult-use marijuana legalization, it is important that we take the time to get this right.
As directed by law, the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission (JLARC) has produced its report: “Key Considerations for Marijuana Legalization” outlines 46 recommendations and 29 policy options. The compelling legislation states “the effects on all populations including ... adults and youth in recovery should be considered.” While this report does a good job addressing many issues, the word “recovery” is not mentioned once, and revenue allocation to community services boards for substance use treatment is a throwaway bullet point, buried in policy option 20. Therefore, crucial considerations for individuals in and seeking recovery from a substance use disorder are lacking.
Virginia continues to lag behind the rest of the country in funding behavioral health and recovery support services. With an estimated $147 million to $300 million in marijuana tax revenue expected after five years, a percentage must directly be allocated to nongovernmental organizations providing recovery community centers and authentic, same-day peer-recovery support services before any money is divided up among state and local agencies. Further, if we are going to have a substantive social equity policy, we must include a substantive behavioral health equity policy addressing the disproportional access to recovery support services. Simply put, just as arrest and conviction rates disproportionately affect people of color, so does access to recovery. We can and must do better.
JLARC’s recommendations are a good start to bring real change to Virginia’s punitive drug laws, but we must do more to promote recovery. As we move toward creating better drug policy in Virginia, shaped by health care solutions, we build stronger families, produce safer communities and create healthier citizens.
Nathan Mitchell.
Virginia Recovery Advocacy Project.Henrico.