COD, Nov. 19, 2020: Recovery support a must before legalizing pot use

Recovery support a must before legalizing pot use

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the General Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring signaling support for adult-use marijuana legalization, it is important that we take the time to get this right.

As directed by law, the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission (JLARC) has produced its report: “Key Considerations for Marijuana Legalization” outlines 46 recommendations and 29 policy options. The compelling legislation states “the effects on all populations including ... adults and youth in recovery should be considered.” While this report does a good job addressing many issues, the word “recovery” is not mentioned once, and revenue allocation to community services boards for substance use treatment is a throwaway bullet point, buried in policy option 20. Therefore, crucial considerations for individuals in and seeking recovery from a substance use disorder are lacking.