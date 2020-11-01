COD, Nov. 2, 2020: Kudos to public libraries for efforts amid pandemic

Kudos to public libraries

for efforts amid pandemic

A huge round of applause, please, for the public libraries and their staffs who have made every effort to continue to provide services and resources, both real and virtual, to their patrons. Libraries always have tried to meet the needs of their communities, but the COVID-19 pandemic has offered a unique set of challenges that our regional library systems have tackled head-on. They are increasing virtual offerings, extending checkouts, providing curbside pickup and drop-off, rearranging facilities; and using Zoom for story time, book clubs and author visits. They are providing reprographic services like faxing, photocopying and printing. Some libraries are being used as early voting and/or ballot drop sites. While not all buildings are open or staffed, the Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond systems are doing their utmost to provide citizens with a little “business as usual” in an anything-but-normal time. Thank you, librarians and staff. If you don’t use any public library resources, go to their websites and check them out.