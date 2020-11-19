COD, Nov. 20, 2020: Put off holiday gathering until pandemic is over

Put off holiday gathering until pandemic is over

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We love our family. We are a strong and loving multigenerational brood that includes country boys and city girls. We are like your family. We are America. We are African American, biracial and white. We are flag-waving Vietnam veterans and Black Lives Matter-protesting millennials. We are LGBTQ+ and we are celebrating 50 years of marriage — one man to one woman. We have underlying health conditions and we are as “healthy as a horse.” We are building new homes and we are “just getting by.” We are every family.

We were raised to respect our elders and take care of our children. Our parents taught us that. We aren’t scared of much, but we are scared of losing any of us to COVID-19. We can’t lose my brother’s early-morning call to sing to each of us on our birthday. We can’t lose the smile of our great-nieces and great-nephews when they hear our voices over Zoom calls. We can’t lose any of us.

It didn’t take our beloved doctor-niece to tell us that a big Thanksgiving celebration was a bad idea. We already knew it. We will sit this one out. We will sacrifice for our family and yours because we love one another.

Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe.