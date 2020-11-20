COD, Nov. 21, 2020: Allies chose justice over vengeance at Nuremberg

Allies chose justice over vengeance at Nuremberg

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the trials of the major Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg, Germany. The 24 men caused some of the most heinous atrocities in history, but the victorious Allies, though grievously injured by years of war, chose justice over vengeance and gave them something they never allowed their victims: a fair trial.

The trials served notice that leaders no longer could start wars and hide behind the entity of the state, but personally would be liable for those actions, and could be arrested, prosecuted and hanged like common criminals.

We never must forget that dictators are not satisfied by appeasement; they are emboldened by it. A few brigades strategically deployed early in Adolf Hitler’s military adventurism could have stopped him in his tracks and he would have become nothing but a footnote to history. But because Western democracies were irresolute, it eventually took armies to defeat the Nazis, and the death toll was so enormous that it can be reckoned to an accuracy of only the nearest 10 million. World War II, with all its misery, need never have happened.