COD, Nov. 22, 2020: Locally owned businesses need holiday sales boost

Locally owned businesses need holiday sales boost

Before we race out to buy low-priced televisions, gaming systems and discounted linens from big-box stores this Black Friday, let’s remember that local businesses are depending on our dollars more than ever this year.

When people spend money at businesses owned by those who are in the community, it adds resiliency to the local economy. When people shop local businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and other people of color, our dollars help fight the systemic racism that can make entrepreneurship such a challenge for them. Shopping locally is great for the planet, too, because each purchase has a smaller transportation footprint.