COD, Nov. 23, 2020: Dems wrong in seeking registrar's resignation

Dems wrong in seeking registrar’s resignation

As a Richmond voter, I am disappointed in both Mayor Levar Stoney and the Democratic Party of Virginia for their demonizing of Richmond registrar Kirk Showalter. Early voting in Richmond was on time, well-advertised, seamless, easy and safe. Although the Richmond Office of the General Registrar might have allowed COVID-19 into the workplace, I didn’t hear about any virus spreading through the huge percentage of Richmond voters who voted early in person, or brought their mail-in ballots to headquarters. Showalter deserves great credit for making it possible for our votes to be collected and counted safely. The Democratic Party of Virginia and its lawyers from Washington, who did not vote in Richmond, should not have standing in this case.