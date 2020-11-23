COD, Nov. 24, 2020: Helping others tunes out 'white noise' on social media

Helping others tunes out social media’s ‘white noise’

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When you stop to think about it, most social media is rather anti-social.

The “news” there can be misleading and, if taken seriously, can disrupt your common sense and rational thinking.

Try a different approach: Buy a trial subscription to a newsmagazine and a newspaper. You will discover thoughts and events that you can digest through one article at a time.

This should be a relief from all the “white noise” that invades your mind and mood from electronic media sources.

Stop and think of several people and events that lately have given you a smile. Now go out and do something for someone, volunteer, contribute.

Doesn’t that make you feel a bit better than paying attention to all the tabloid news?

Marshall Johnson.