COD, Nov. 25, 2020: Turn spotlight off Trump; focus on working together

Turn spotlight off Trump; focus on working together

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 for two reasons: He seemed to be the quintessential anti-politician, and he wasn’t Hillary Clinton. Since he could play the Clinton card only once, he needed to really drive the anti-politician angle if he wanted a second term. He did that. If he had been a reasonably decent person, he would have won a second term in a landslide. Four years of trampling on American values — honesty, integrity, accountability, respect, etc. — and not being a decent human being might have made him a one-term president, but the anti-politician fervor that brought him to power has intensified. With Trump fanning the flames of discord, the radicals on both sides are getting all the attention in the news, making us appear hopelessly at one another’s throats and further eroding any esteem for elected representatives that might remain among average Americans. Fortunately, it isn’t as bad as it appears in the media.