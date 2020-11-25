COD, Nov. 26, 2020: There truly is much for which to be thankful

There truly is much
for which to be thankful
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am grateful for cheerful people. They provide sunshine throughout our days. I am grateful for family, and the family of mankind. I am thankful for those offering help, and for those who say “Please” and “Thank you.”
I am grateful for problem-solvers and risk-takers. They are responsible for the progress we make as neighbors and civilizations.
I am grateful for leaders who formulate our codes of law, and for those who honorably serve to apply equal treatment of enforcement and protection of our liberties under our laws.
I am thankful for a political system that allows a process to change our laws. I am grateful that our system requires debate, thought and consensus to effect change. I am grateful to live in a country with boundless opportunities. I am grateful for having freedom of religion and expression.
I am grateful for the innate kindness, goodness and charity that constantly surfaces among our people, even in the darkest hours. I am grateful for our ability to continue lifetime education and adapt to changes in technology.
I am grateful for people who specialize in treating the mental and physical afflictions of humankind. They allow us to more fully enjoy arts, entertainment, architectural wonders, recreational areas, cultural cuisines and social interaction.
I am grateful for those who do beyond what is expected of them. Today, they are our first responders and modern-day heroes supplying the basic needs of our society under adverse conditions. They work in hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, nursing homes, manufacturing, transportation and other places of critical need.
I am thankful for our educators. They find ways to continue to mentor our children when health concerns make it a difficult task.
I am thankful that schools, businesses, houses of worship and families can interact remotely in times of pandemic and quarantine. I am thankful that we learn from adversity and prioritize.
I am grateful for the sound of children laughing, good news and bad news resolved. I am thankful for optimistic people who encourage us to help one another get through tough times, be patient until a sense of normality returns and prepare for the future.
Al Schalow.
Midlothian.