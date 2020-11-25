COD, Nov. 26, 2020: There truly is much for which to be thankful

There truly is much

for which to be thankful

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am grateful for cheerful people. They provide sunshine throughout our days. I am grateful for family, and the family of mankind. I am thankful for those offering help, and for those who say “Please” and “Thank you.”

I am grateful for problem-solvers and risk-takers. They are responsible for the progress we make as neighbors and civilizations.

I am grateful for leaders who formulate our codes of law, and for those who honorably serve to apply equal treatment of enforcement and protection of our liberties under our laws.

I am thankful for a political system that allows a process to change our laws. I am grateful that our system requires debate, thought and consensus to effect change. I am grateful to live in a country with boundless opportunities. I am grateful for having freedom of religion and expression.

I am grateful for the innate kindness, goodness and charity that constantly surfaces among our people, even in the darkest hours. I am grateful for our ability to continue lifetime education and adapt to changes in technology.