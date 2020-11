Kudos to youth for efforts to stop child abuse

Incredible is one good way to describe Elijah Lee, the young Chesterfield resident who is organizing his fourth march against child abuse. I also would call him an absolutely astounding, caring, mature young man. And, yes, he deserves that title — most 12-year-olds still are boys. I hope he never loses his vision and that he can make it grow so that one day, child abuse will be gone.