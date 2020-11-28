COD, Nov. 29, 2020: Relying on acronyms can distort meaning

Relying on acronyms

can distort meaning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What are CDCP and PPACA?

For the life of me, I cannot understand why our society loves to shortcut many things by writing and talking in terms of acronyms and abbreviations, many times without any explanation of them. It often distorts or loses the true meaning and/or message of what the acronyms represent. I guess it must be a way to allow those in power to speak in code.

CDCP is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is shortened to the CDC, and all we hear is the key word “control.” What about “prevention”? Control is after the fact. Why not first try to prevent? Hence, wear a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash your hands. Actually, we should rename the organization to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, or CDPC.