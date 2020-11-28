COD, Nov. 29, 2020: Relying on acronyms can distort meaning

Relying on acronyms
can distort meaning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What are CDCP and PPACA?
For the life of me, I cannot understand why our society loves to shortcut many things by writing and talking in terms of acronyms and abbreviations, many times without any explanation of them. It often distorts or loses the true meaning and/or message of what the acronyms represent. I guess it must be a way to allow those in power to speak in code.
CDCP is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is shortened to the CDC, and all we hear is the key word “control.” What about “prevention”? Control is after the fact. Why not first try to prevent? Hence, wear a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash your hands. Actually, we should rename the organization to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, or CDPC.
What is the PPACA? I dare say most people never have seen or heard of this acronym. It is the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The politicians distorted it. They first branded it “Obamacare,” then shortened it to Affordable Care Act or ACA. This licensed many — mostly Republicans and media pundits — to say, “What is affordable about it?” while leaving out the all-important “patient protection” message in the law’s name. The “patient protection” part of the law provided the framework to get health insurance companies to remove the pre-existing conditions clause from policies.
Let us start to demand and hold our politicians and news media accountable to give us full, complete and true messages.
Daniel Mallory.
Richmond.