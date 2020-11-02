COD, Nov. 3, 2020: Civic engagement vital not just at election time

Civic engagement vital not just at election time

The news and opinion writers have given us much to consider about our roles as Americans for preserving the values we cherish. Over the past several years, I’ve been part of a neighbor-by-neighbor effort in my voting precinct of Chesterfield County. We have invited our neighbors to sign up to be part of our effort to support candidates. Our work is most active around election time. A side benefit of my involvement has been getting to know my neighbors. A bigger benefit is what I’ve learned from being involved. “Democracy is not a spectator sport,” I’ve heard, and I’m coming to learn how true this is. In fact, by getting to know my candidates better, and by following their regular updates about the issues and legislation they are working on, I have come to realize that it’s not enough to support them only around election time. Maybe you’ve known that all along, but it’s taken most of my long life to realize the pressing need for all of us to stay involved with our candidates, supporting them with our questions, concerns, suggestions and time. As an older adult just waking up to the call of civic engagement, I’m ready to get out of my easy chair. How about you?