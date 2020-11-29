COD, Nov. 30, 2020: Recalling Martin's role in civil rights movement

Recalling Martin’s role

in civil rights movement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thanks to The Times-Dispatch for noting the passing of Bruce C. Boynton, the former Howard University Law School student who made history by refusing in December 1958 to move from a whites-only lunchroom at the Trailways bus station in downtown Richmond.

The Associated Press story noted that Thurgood Marshall represented Boynton before the U.S. Supreme Court when it ruled on a 7-2 vote in 1960 that dining facilities in rail and bus terminals directly affiliated with transit companies could not segregate interstate passengers by race.

Richmonders in particular might want to recall that it was attorney Martin A. Martin, long of the premier civil rights law firm of Hill, Martin & Robinson, who initiated the case and represented Boynton at his trial in Richmond police court and before the Virginia Supreme Court.

As noted by historian Catherine A. Barnes, after the Virginia Supreme Court upheld Boynton’s conviction for trespassing, calling it “plainly right” that “Thurgood Marshall and other attorneys from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund joined Martin” in asking the high court to review the case.