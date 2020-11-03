COD, Nov. 4, 2020: Kudos to census worker for dedication to public

Kudos to census worker for dedication to public

Chase beautifully captured the countryside through which her travels took her and the character of the people with whom she met, illustrating, in the process, the common humanity shared among all Virginians. Chase also achieved something else that was important. She, unwittingly I am sure, demonstrated the dedication of a “public servant,” who, in this instance, was employed by the federal government. Although I retired from public service some years ago, having served at both the federal and state level, it always was my experience that those who serve the public in all of the capacities with which we are familiar, and the many with which we are not, do so with skill, intelligence and dedication — the latter often at a level of self-sacrifice. So, thank you to Chase for going up those wooded roads and paths and for bringing in the names of all those whose presence in our fair commonwealth needed to be recognized and recorded. Good job!